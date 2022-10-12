Drake Throws 'Twin' Son Adonis a Superhero-Themed 5th Birthday Party: Pics

Drake was in full dad mode as he celebrated his son Adonis' 5th birthday. The 35-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of adorable images from a superhero-themed party in honor of Adonis, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux.

"Happy 5th to my twin 🤞🏽💖," Drake captioned the post. In the first photo, Adonis smiled as he sat behind the wheel of an arcade car game. Other snaps from the celebration included one of Brussaux posing with Adonis, pics of partygoers, and another with the birthday boy standing next to Spiderman.

The series ended with a picture of Drake holding an old school video camera, grinning ear-to-ear while he documented the birthday party. On Brussaux's Instagram page, she not only shared sweet photos from both the party and their everyday life, but also gave Drake credit for the way they are raising Adonis.

"I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be," the 33-year-old model gushed. "We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi."

While Drake and Brussaux keep their family life primarily out of the spotlight, they never miss a chance to take Adonis on an adventure, whether that be a beautiful vacation or courtside at a basketball game. Over the summer, Brussaux shared snippets from her and the 5-year-old's European adventure. The proud parents also captured his car-themed birthday extravaganza last October.

In May 2021, Adonis accompanied his dad to the Billboard Music Awards. While Drake accepted the award for Artist of the Decade, Adonis proudly held the trophy alongside him on stage.

More recently, Adonis gave Drake a hilarious French lesson, which the artist documented on social media. “You want me to teach you how to speak "en français?" Adonis -- whose mother is French-born -- asked the doting dad. Replied Drake, "Yes, please show me."