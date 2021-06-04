Drake Bell Pleads Not Guilty After Being Charged With Attempted Child Endangerment

Drake Bell is facing some legal troubles.

The 34-year-old former Drake and Josh star, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, has been charged with two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to court docs obtained by ET.

Bell appeared in court in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty and posted a $2,500 bond ordering him to have no contact with his alleged victim.

Per the docs, the alleged incident happened Dec. 1, 2017 in Ohio. Drake was indicted on May 21, 2021, and a pretrial is set for June 23.

A legal rep for Bell tells ET in a statement, "All facts will be revealed in the courtroom. There is no additional comment at this time."

Bell has been under fire before. Last August, his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt, accused the actor of verbal and physical abuse throughout the time they dated and lived together, more than 10 years ago. Bell, through his rep, denied Lingafelt's allegations.

"I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video. As our relationship ended -- more than a decade ago -- we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up. But that is it," the statement given to Variety at the time read. "Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did)."

"I do not know if today’s behavior is some kind of misguided quest for more money or attention," the statement continued. "But I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options."

Additionally, in 2016, he was officially charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after his Dec. 22, 2015 arrest in Glendale, California. It's allegedly his second DUI offense within the last 10 years, after Bell was previously convicted of a DUI in 2009 in San Diego, California. Bell was sentenced to four days in jail and four years of probation. He also had to complete an alcohol education program. However, he only served one day in jail and was released on good behavior.