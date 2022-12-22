'Drag Race' and 'We're Here' Star Eureka O'Hara Comes Out as a Trans Woman

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara has officially come out as a trans woman. The reality TV star shared the news in a new interview with People.

"It's been really magical and it's been probably the easiest transitional and coming out journey that I've ever been on," O’Hara told the publication. "I hope my story teaches people that gender is a journey, and we are ever-evolving people."

In the past, O’Hara has identified as a gay cisgendered man, before living as a transgender woman from ages 18-22. She then began identifying as non-binary.

O’Hara’s says that her decision to live as a trans woman was inspired by two trans people she met during the filming of her HBO Max show, We’re Here.

O’Hara explained that while filming on location in Florida, she met Mandy, who transitioned later in life, and Dempsey, who is a young trans person. After hearing their respective stories, she revisited her identity.

"Hearing the story of Mandy regretting losing all that time and all the regret and the pain that she was going through during the time of not fully being herself was really important to me. When I left Mandy's house that day, I started spiraling. It just had me searching my mind, 'What is happening, what is going on?' Then I just answered myself: 'I'm trans. I'm a trans woman.' It just clicked," O’Hara says.

"Now I'm at 31 years old, and I'm like, 'Well I don't want to be like Mandy and finally transition at 70 to be happy. I don't want to lose 40 years. I want to spend those 40 years happy."

It has been seven months since O’Hara made the decision. In that time, she legally changed her name to Eureka D. Hubbard (a nod to her birth name, David Hubbard), and has been on hormone replacement therapy. In addition, the Drag Race star says that she wants to have breast augmentation and facial feminization.

Part of O’Hara’s journey has been becoming more confident in her skin as she prepares herself for the physical and mental journey.

"I understand that sometimes I don't fully look like a girl. I try to be patient with the outside world because at the end of the day, people that don't know us or who we are, they only perceive people as one of two things, and that's on the binary,” she told People. “Instead of getting upset with a stranger or letting it hurt me emotionally, I try to understand that it's okay that some days I'm not called 'ma'am' because maybe I'm not presenting as feminine as someone would ideally see a woman to be. It's more about me knowing who I am and me being okay with that. I think some trans people get to that point and some don't."