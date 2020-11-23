Dr. Phil Recalls Accidentally Locking Wife Robin McGraw in His Car Trunk

Dr. Phil is sharing a wild moment with his wife, Robin, that had her giving him a few choice words.

Dr. Phil recently appeared in a segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show called "DRIVE-Interview," in which the two had a conversation in their cars while keeping socially distanced amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the chat, Dr. Phil talked about an old Mercedes that he loved, and revealed that he once accidentally locked Robin in the trunk. He explained that he heard a rattle in the car and asked Robin to get in the trunk while he drove around the cul-de-sac so she can hear where the rattle was coming from. Robin reluctantly agreed to do it and held the lid of the trunk, but things didn't go according to plan when he hit a bump while pulling out and the trunk latched.

He eventually pulled back in and opened the trunk, and asked her if she heard anything. Not surprisingly, Robin didn't react kindly.

"Oh, did I hear something," he cracked. "She came climbing out of there, I can't tell you on daytime television what sweet Robin had to say. 'You got a rattle in your head, let me tell you something!' Oh my god, it went from bad to worse."

"We never found the rattle," he added.

