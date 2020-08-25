Dorinda Medley Announces She's Leaving 'RHONY': Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and More React

Dorinda Medley is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of New York City.

The 55-year-old reality star revealed in a message shared to Instagram on Tuesday that she's leaving the popular Bravo series. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... but all things must come to an end," she shared. "This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."



"I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way," she continued. "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip! Dorinda."

A source close to the cast told ET on Tuesday that the other women on the show found out about Medley’s exit shortly before she posted the announcement online. They're all surprised and going to miss her, the source added.

Medley first joined the cast of RHONY in 2015, for the show's seventh season. ET has reached out to Bravo, who had no further comment on her departure.

Following the news, a number of other Housewives stars took to Instagram to react, including Bethenny Frankel, who wrote, "Every woman in this world wears a little sparkle, some in their dress, and some in their eyes."

"Use each moment to make another's eyes sparkle and to warm a heart," she added. "Don't let anyone or anything dull your sparkle. Don't let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. You will be missed...let the next chapter begin."

Luann de Lesseps also weighed in, captioning her post, "Love you @DorindaMedley💕 . So many great memories. We will miss you tremendously and support you in your decision 💯 #friendsforlife."

Back in April, ET spoke with Medley ahead of the show's 12th season, and she admitted that once they started filming, she "wasn't sure" if she could even film.

"It was the first filming season where I actually woke up the day after filming ended and kind of felt bad," Medley said at the time. "People don't realize that filming's very intense. You see a teeny, tiny bit of what we're doing. And in order to do well on the show, and be really engaged, you have it to give it 100 percent."

Hear more in the video below.