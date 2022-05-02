'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Learn Domestic Bliss Isn't What It Seems

The first full trailer for Olivia Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, officially dropped on Monday, giving fans a look at the upcoming thriller, which features Florence Pugh as Alice, a housewife who starts exploring the sinister side to her domestic bliss.

You see, Alice is married to Jack (Harry Styles), and the couple live in an idyllic, retro-looking town where all the women stay home while the men work on something called the "Victory Project."

"We men, we ask a lot," says Frank, played by Chris Pine, in the trailer. "We ask for strength, food at home, a house cleaned, and discretion above all else."

But the more Alice starts questioning her perfect life, and what little she knows about Frank and the Victory Project, the more the walls start to close in on her -- literally, in one spine-chilling shot.

"I don't trust him," she tells Jack in another scene, close to tears, "and I don't want to be here anymore."

Watch the full trailer below.

Wilde first debuted the trailer during a surprise appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week. The director raved about getting to make the movie -- her second directorial effort after 2019's Booksmart -- and said Don't Worry Darling was inspired by films like The Matrix and The Truman Show.

The director had nothing but praise for her leading lady, saying Pugh's performance is "something you have to see to believe. You are witnessing the birth of a full-fledged movie star."

And she also made a quick joke at her beau's expense, calling Styles "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of."

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters Sept. 23.