Donald Trump Back at the White House After Being Discharged From Walter Reed Medical Center

President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center just after 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, hours after the medical team treating him cautioned that he is "not out of the woods yet." He returned to the White House shortly before 7 p.m., where he gave a thumbs up before walking inside.

Trump walked out of Walter Reed to an SUV and pumped his fist to the White House reporters, but he did not say anything.

The SUV took Mr. Trump to Marine One, which will flew him back to the White House.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, told reporters earlier Monday that Mr. Trump will be "surrounded by world-class medical care, 24/7" while at the White House.

MOMENTS AGO: Trump supporters cheer as Marine One lifts off from Walter Reed Medical Center carrying President Trump back to the White House. pic.twitter.com/sVZR1OZCyY — The Hill (@thehill) October 5, 2020

Mr. Trump is being treated with dexamethasone, a powerful steroid recommended for use to treat severe cases of COVID-19. The drug can carry serious psychological side effects, but Conley said the president has not exhibited any of them.

He repeatedly declined to provide specifics about the president's lung condition or the last time Mr. Trump tested negative for the virus, citing federal privacy laws.

JUST IN: President Trump leaves Walter Reed Medical Center to return to the White House, where he has access to constant medical care, after recklessly downplaying Covid-19 https://t.co/Q0p0mSYrAU pic.twitter.com/o47G63ztwR — CNN (@CNN) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the outbreak at the White House continued as more staff members tested positive. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday she had tested positive for COVID-19, and sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CBS News that one of her deputies had tested positive as well.

-- UPDATE:

Upon his return to the White House, Trump posted two videos to Twitter touting his recovery and return.

One video featured cinematic footage of Trump's arrival, while the second video included a message from the president about his experience.

"I just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it's really something very special," Trump shared. "The doctors, the nurses, the first responders, and I learned so much about coronavirus."

"One thing that's for certain: don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it," he continued. "We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you're gonna beat it."

There have been more than 200,000 deaths related to COVID-19 in the United States this year.

