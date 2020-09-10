Donald Trump and Joe Biden's Second Debate Cancelled

The Commission on Presidential Debates has decided to cancel the second debate, which had been scheduled for Thursday, October 15, the nonpartisan group announced on Friday. The Commission on Presidential Debates said it will now focus on preparations for the October 22 debate.

The commission had unilaterally decided to make the October 15 debate a virtual one for health and safety reasons, but the Trump campaign refused to participate. President Trump is still recovering from COVID-19, and a number of his top aides have also become infected.

"It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22," the commission said in a statement.

Officials with the nonpartisan entity responsible for organizing every televised debate between presidential contenders since 1988 began informing campaign officials Friday afternoon.

This article was originally published on CBSNews.com on Oct. 9, 2020.