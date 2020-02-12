Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and More Make Forbes' 30 Under 30 List

Forbes has released it's 30 Under 30 list, and several young hip-hop artists are representing the genre with a strong showing in the Music category.

The 2021 30 Under 30 honors 600 different influential figures in 20 categories, and burgeoning hip-hop super star Roddy Ricch lead the list, which was published on Tuesday.

The Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial artist told the publication, "I've made more this year than I have ever made in life--at home," referring to his $20 million in profits while stuck in quarantine amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is also among this year's honorees, largely due to the wild success of her 2019 album Hot Pink, which was streamed on Spotify over a billion times.

The special issue of Forbes also features 30 Under 30 alum Travis Scott as the cover star, along with a lengthy interview about his wide-ranging business pursuits.

Forbes' list, when it comes to music, also features meteoric newcomers Lil Baby, Polo G and Saweetie among those represented in the music category.

As for the Hollywood and Entertainment category, Forbes shined a spotlight on several burgeoning screen stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Lana Condor, Kaitlyn Dever, Caleb McLaughlin, Ramy Youssef and Camila Mendes.

Check out the full list of Forbes' 30 Under 30 here.