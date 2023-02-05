Doja Cat Makes an Edgy Fashion Statement at the 2023 GRAMMYs

Doja Cat is doing what she does best -- causing a stir! The 27-year-old "Woman" singer, who is known for her fashion statements, didn't disappoint on Sunday, showing off her look for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

Doja rocked an all-black latex one-shoulder Versace gown with arm-covering gloves and a flared-out skirt. True to her stage name, Doja rocked dark cat eye makeup and a black pixie hairstyle and paired the look with thick black spiral earrings.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Before walking the red carpet, she showed off the style on her Instagram, tagging Versace.

Donatella Versace commented on the post, writing, "🖤 MAJOR gorgeousness 🖤"

She also got some love from singer Normani, who wrote, "Aghhhhhhhhh. It's too good."

The awards show fashion comes after Doja made headlines at Paris Fashion Week last month for her all-red, crystal-covered look that took five hours to apply and was comprised of 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is nominated in five GRAMMY categories this year.

Her song, "Woman," is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. Her song, "Vegas," is nominated for Best Rap Performance. And her collaboration with Post Malone, "I Like You (A Happier Song)," is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

This is the third GRAMMYs for the chart-topping artist, who also attended in both 2022 and 2021, performing at the latter ceremony. Doja has won one GRAMMY and been nominated 10 times in addition to this year.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.