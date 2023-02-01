Doja Cat Defends Britney Spears After ‘Disrespectful’ Comparisons for Shaving Her Head

Doja Cat is opening up about the criticism directed at her for shaving her head and comparing it to when Britney Spears did the same in 2007.

In an interview with Variety, the 27-year-old singer revealed she was going to play with her hairdo more down the road. It's currently a buzz cut and two-toned: half natural color and half blonde. And, while discussing her hair, the singer opened up about the massive online debate people had, comparing her shaving her head and eyebrows back in August to Spears' 2007 spontaneous moment.

Suffice it to say, the comparison disturbed Doja Cat.

"It's so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life. Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing, Doja says. "But other than that, when I shaved my eye-brows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, ‘Get this s*it off of me,’ because I needed to change something. I wasn’t working out and wasn’t really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, ‘I need to do something,’ so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face. I can see my ears, now that I don’t have a wig that’s glued to my forehead."

The singer, who clapped back at critics after shaving her head, also revealed she's no stranger to wigs, though she's not quite used to them.

"I’ve been doing wigs for years," she says, "and I haven’t gotten used to it. You wake up in the morning and it’s in your mouth and in your eyes -- it doesn’t feel good. It’s stressful if you want to work out, and then it slides off your head while you’re in a public gym. So now you have another responsibility other than taking care of your body. So, yeah, it’s the best choice I’ve ever made, and I’ve never felt more beautiful."

She continues, "And you know what? I still wear wigs, and they look better now because I don’t have so much hair. Now I have a f**king hair hat -- a shake-and-go -- and I just slap it on and it’s cute and I look like a little Pulp Fiction girl."

Back in 2019, the documentary Britney Spears: Breaking Point aired on the U.K.'s Channel 5, and in it, tattoo artist Emily Wynne-Hughes said she saw Spears moments after the extreme haircut and got her to explain why she did it.

"I wasn’t sure what was happening, if there was a riot outside, and then the flashes came. The door opened slowly and a hooded figure walked in the door," recalled Wynne-Hughes, remembering Spears walking into the Sherman Oaks, California, tattoo shop that evening. "I noticed [Britney’s] hair was gone. I remember asking her, 'Why did you shave your head?' And her answer was a bit weird."

Wynne-Hughes continued, "It was, you know, ‘I just don’t want anybody touching my head. I don’t want anyone touching my hair. I’m sick of people touching my hair.'"