Doja Cat Channels 'Chicago' in High-Energy BBMA Performance & Twitter Can't Get Enough

Doja Cat gave fans full Chicago vibes during her 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance on Wednesday night.
The 24-year-old singer looked like a blast from the past in a sequin flapper-inspired bedazzled and fringed ensemble that resembled Renée Zellweger's Roxie's look. Her red hair was pinned up in an elegant updo and she rocked bright red lipstick as she danced and sang along to "Say So."
She was accompanied by dancers wearing tuxedo-style jumpsuits and face masks.
Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of her look and performance, taking to the platform to fawn and praise the singer.
"DOJA CAT IS REFERNCING ROXY FROM CHICAGO!!!!," one user tweeted.
"Doja Cat using Chicago inspiration in her performance is my new fav combination," another wrote.
