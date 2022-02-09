'Doctor Who' Star Jodie Whittaker Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Christian Contreras

There's a baby on board forJodie Whittaker! The Doctor Who star is pregnant with her second child.

"Jodie Whittaker and her husband, Christian Contreras, are expecting their second child together," a rep for Whittaker tells ET.

The 39-year-old actress debuted her baby bump at the 2022 BRIT Awards in London, England, on Tuesday.

After the star walked the carpet, CIMONE designer Carli Pearson shared that the expectant star's look -- a flowy white-and-orange dress -- was made with her pregnancy in mind.

"The beautiful #jodiewhittaker in our custom made beanbag ball dress for #thebritawards2022 @britawardsinc - the dress is all made from end of life materials and was created specifically to incorporate her pregnancy, while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self," Pearson's Instagram post read.

"We’ve worked with Jodie before and love the energy she brings to our pieces… for this occasion, we wanted to make something both structured and yet playful - and this is the result! Photograph taken just before Jodie headed off to the awards, looking glowing and glorious courtesy of @tahira_makeup and @soobroyhair -

Styling by the brilliant @hel.sykes - with jewellery courtesy of @larkandberry and @lovenesslee #doctorwho #snowglobedress #staticeneegy #embroidered #redcarpet #pregnancy #repurposed #endoflife #britawards #britpresenter."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Doctor Who star and Contreras are already parents to one child together. She and the fellow actor have been married since 2008.

Whittaker made history in 2017 when the BBC and BBC America announced that she would be playing the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who. It was the first time in the series' over 50-year history that a woman would be playing the title role.