DMX Dead at 50: Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper and More Celebs Pay Tribute

Rest in peace, DMX.
The iconic rapper -- whose real name was Earl Simmons -- died at the age of 50, his family announced on Friday. DMX was hospitalized in White Plains, New York, on April 2 after suffering a heart attack and was in critical condition.
His family addressed his hospitalization in a statement on Sunday, stating, "On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues. We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you."
A source close to DMX told ET that after his hospitalization, medical staff "tried to revive him twice in the house, and revived him again in the hospital." A vigil was held in White Plains on Monday, April 6, where family, friends and fans prayed for his health.
The Ruff Ryders MC had previously battled drug addiction and had stints in rehab. Back in October of 2019, he canceled his tour and checked himself into rehab in order to maintain his sobriety.
As news of his death broke, many of his friends, former collaborators and fans took to social media.
On Twitter, Missy Elliot wrote, "Even through you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING."
"RIP DMX," Viola Davis tweeted. "I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones."
Chance the Rapper took to Twitter as well, writing, "Rest in Heaven DMX."
Gabrielle Union tweeted that she has "no words right now."
"Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans," she wrote. "This loss is devastating."
Def Jam Recordings also expressed their condolences with a statement, noting that they "are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl 'DMX' Simmons."
"DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever."
