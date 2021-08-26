Dixie and Charli D'Amelio on 'Surreal' Trailer for Their Reality Show (Exclusive)

It seems Dixie and Charli D'Amelio might be learning about each other as their new reality show premieres next month. In a new interview with ET at the Empire State Building, Dixie revealed there were scenes in the D'Amelio Show trailer that she never saw in real life.

"I wanted to watch it because it was all filming, we were all filming at different times. There was stuff Charli was doing that I was like, 'When did that happen?'" Dixie shared.

Charli, meanwhile, called it "surreal" to see the show come together.

"It was definitely a surreal moment to see it go from just cameras in our house watching what we do to actually seeing how it all happens and really seeing the growth even just throughout the trailer," she said.

"I think we are just the most excited to let people into our lives and just let people get... a bigger picture," the girls' dad, Marc D'Amelio, added. "It's a really true depiction of what it's like to live in our house."

The trailer shows several high stakes moments for the family as Charli manages the pressures of social media fame and Dixie pursues a budding music career.

"I'm excited to see which parts people can pull from," Dixie told ET, while Charli suggested that maybe watching her and her sister cope with their own struggles could help others.

"You don't have to have millions and millions of followers to feel the exact same emotions that we're feeling," she said. "Maybe seeing how we dealt with that, or how we lean on the people that we have around us, I feel like that's something that comes up a lot throughout the show. So, I'm really excited for everyone to see that."

"There's so much more that goes into every single drop that we have with [our brand] Social Tourists or anything that we do, any company that we work with, and work together as a family," Charli added.

Dixie and Charli have definitely made their parents proud.

"I'm so proud of them. I mean, I would be proud of them no matter what, they're good kids and they work hard and they always have," their mom Heidi D'Amelio gushed. "On this journey, [I'm] trying to make sure that the focus is to be happy, like any parent would, so I'm very proud."

The D'Amelio Show premieres on Hulu with all eight episodes on Sept. 3.