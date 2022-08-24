Dionne Warwick Says Pete Davidson 'Hasn't Called Yet,' Shares Excitement for New Doc (Exclusive)

Dionne Warwick is still waiting for a phone call from Pete Davidson! ET spoke to the 82-year-old songstress who revealed that despite a hilarious tweet manifesting a romance with the 29-year-old comedian, the two haven't gotten together.

"I'm trolling him -- it's done the tongue in cheek and is smooth as hell -- but he's dating everybody else. Why not me?" she joked to Kevin Frazier when asked about their relationship status.

Last month, Warick insisted she'd be dating Davidson next after he was linked to Emily Ratajkowski. The two made their first public appearance together a little while after Warwick's tweet and were seen sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

When she's not trolling comedians on Twitter, Warwick is gearing up for the release of her award-winning documentary with CNN, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over.

Directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, the film is narrated by Warwick and blends archival footage with personal photographs and newsreels of her career. It follows the course of the singer's career from her start singing in gospel groups with family members in New Jersey, to her becoming a pop music sensation after she teamed with the songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

The film features exclusive interviews with Warwick's sons, Damon and David Elliott, as well as music legends such as Burt Bacharach, Clive Davis, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Barry Gibb, Berry Gordy, Elton John, Cissy Houston, Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys, Gladys Knight, Melissa Manchester, Olivia Newton-John, Smokey Robinson, Carlos Santana, Valerie Simpson and Stevie Wonder.

"I am exceptionally excited, for many reasons," Warwick told ET. "But the basic one is that finally people are gonna get to know me and know me through me, as opposed to old suppositions, you know? All those things that they thought or had opinions about? Now, they get the real deal."

Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over first premiered at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, where it earned first runner-up for the People's Choice Award for Documentaries and also earned Warwick a Special Tribute Award. Later, the film screened at the San Francisco International Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, DOC NYC and Annapolis Film Festival. It also won the Audience Award for Non-Fiction Feature at the Montclair Film Festival and Best Feature at the Gene Siskel Film Center's Black Harvest Film Festival.

When asked why it took five years to make the film, Warick reasoned that "there's so many parts" to her story that the time makes sense.

"It was like, do we include this or do we talk about that? But I simply said the genesis of this entire thing happens to be my book and all the information you need is right there," she added about her 2011 book, My Life, as I See It: An Autobiography. "I spilled my guts in that book!"

The difference between the book and the documentary is that Warwick was treated to the testimonies of her peers, friends and family, hearing what they feel about her.

She noted that "to see and hear how they felt about [me], it's like, 'Oh, boy. really?' It was wonderful."

And the most surprising element of the film to her was looking back on her years singing gospel music. "At a very young age, I think I was 18 years old, we did that footage of the choir and myself singing. I think that probably was one of the most moving parts of it was like, 'Oh, I forgot all about that.' You know and all of a sudden here it is. Those are my roots," she mused.

But even as she reflects on her past, Warwick is looking to the future, especially when it comes to possible collaborations. When asked who she would want to work with someday, the singer named her "favorite group of all times," Earth Wind and Fire.

"We've been procrastinating about recording together for years... our schedules have never met. But it's gonna happen before it's all over," she vowed.

Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over will premiere Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on CNN. Following the film's broadcast on CNN, it will be available via HBO Max.