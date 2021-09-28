Dina Lohan Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving Charge

Dina Lohan has pleaded guilty to drunk driving charges. The reality star submitted the plea in court in New York on Tuesday.

The Nassau County District Attorney's Office confirmed the details of the plea to ET Tuesday afternoon. Lohan is set to serve 18 days behind bars and five years' probation.

Lohan pleaded guilty to one charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as well as leaving the scene of an accident. The charges stemmed from an incident in which Lohan crashed into another vehicle in Merrick, New York in January 2020.

TMZ reported at the time that Dina was driving a 2016 Mercedes vehicle when she struck another car outside of an Outback Steakhouse restaurant. The television personality fled the scene, but was reportedly followed back to her Long Island home by the driver of the other vehicle.

Lohan originally pleaded not guilty to the charges at the time.

In addition to her incarceration and probation, Lohan will be required to participate in a victim impact panel and take part in a recidivist alcohol probation program as part of her plea agreement.

Dina was previously arrested in September 2013 for driving under the influence in Long Island. She reportedly accepted a plea deal, which included admitting guilt, and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, the revocation of her drivers license for one year and $3,000 fine.