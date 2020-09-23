DIFF Eyewear Sale: Buy 1 Pair, Get 1 Free -- Sunglasses and Blue Light!

DIFF Eyewear is welcoming fall in a big way with the Fall Sale, where you can buy one pair of sunglasses or blue light glasses and get one for free! No code needed.

The designs are a hit among so many celebs and influencers such as Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner and JoJo Fletcher. Treat yourself to glamorous, oversized cat-eye frames for the new season or chic blue light spectacles to wear in front of the computer while working from home.

The charitable eyewear brand offers on-trend, high-quality styles at affordable prices. DIFF has donated 1.5 million pairs of reading glasses to individuals in need around the world. In 2020, the brand has teamed up with Sightsavers to help provide vision services to billions of people. Every DIFF pair sold helps to give eye exams, surgeries, glasses, medicine and more to those in need.

Shop the DIFF Fall Sale and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below.