Diddy's Mystery Woman Revealed After Birth of Baby Girl

The mother of Diddy's seventh child has been revealed. ET has learned that Dana Tran is mom to baby girl Love Sean Combs, whose arrival the 53-year-old rapper announced over the weekend.

Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to baby Love on Oct. 15 in Newport, California, according to TMZ, who obtained the newborn's birth certificate.

Tran has yet to speak out about the baby news. ET has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

Diddy announced his daughter's arrival on Saturday, writing, "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin Christian, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy has four children with the late model Kim Porter -- Quincy, 31, whom he adopted, King, 24, and 15-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila. He also shares Chance, 16, with Sarah Chapman, and Justin, 28, with Misa Hylton.