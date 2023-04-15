Diddy Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Love Joining Him at the Gym

Diddy got ready for Coachella the cutest way possible. He and his 6-month-old daughter hit the gym!

The rap mogul took to Instagram on Friday and posted a short video of him working the bike. His young daughter, Love Sean Combs, could be seen on the floor crawling over a blankie. She's also trying to get out her first words, which feels like they could come any day now.

"Me and #BabyLOVE getting ready for Coachella tonight!!!" Diddy captioned the post.

Later that night, Diddy hit up Indio, California for the music festival and made a surprise performance during Metro Boomin's set. He joined Metro, The Weeknd and 21 Savage to perform "Creepin."

Sebastian Espina / Combs Global

Sebastian Espina / Combs Global

Diddy shocked the world back in December when he announced the arrival of his seventh child.

"I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on social media at the time. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin Christian, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Since the announcement, ET has learned that Dana Tran is the mother of baby Love.

Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to her baby girl on Oct. 15 in Newport, California.