D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys and Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer, Dead at 63

D.H. Peligro, the longtime drummer for the punk band Dead Kennedys, who worked briefly with The Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died. He was 63.

The Dead Kennedys confirmed the news of his death in a tribute post on Instagram, stating that police believe he died following an accidental fall.

"Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th," the post read. "Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall."

The post added that "Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days."

Peligro joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981, replacing the band's original drummer. As a member of the band, Peligro played on their albums Plastic Surgery Disasters, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy, among others.

The group broke up in 1986 but reunited -- sans their original frontman -- in 2001. In the years after they reformed, Peligro performed on the band's subsequent albums, DMPO's on Broadway, Mutiny on the Bay, The Early Years Live, Live at the Deaf Club, and Milking the Sacred Cow.

In 1988, Peligro had a brief stint with the Red Hot Chili Peppers but was fired the same year due to his battle with substance abuse, which led to his sobriety journey after leaving the band. Peligro was replaced by Chad Smith, who has been a stalwart member of the band ever since. Peligro remained close friends with the band members in the years following.

In the wake of his death, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and founding member Flea shared a tribute on social media, sharing, "DH Peligro forever and ever. The funnest, kindest and the rockingest. My dear brother I’m so grateful for our time I love you forever."

DH Peligro forever and ever. The funnest, kindest and the rockingest. My dear brother I’m so grateful for our time I love you forever. — Flea (@flea333) October 29, 2022

Alice in Chains rocker William DuVall shared his memories of Peligro from past concerts, sharing, "DH Peligro. Drum hero. Super cool guy. I’ll never forget the DKs gig I saw at 688 in May ‘83 where, after shredding his drums the entire set, he ended the show by diving over his kit straight into the crowd in a single leap. F**king legend. Rest In Peace."

DH Peligro. Drum hero. Super cool guy. I’ll never forget the DKs gig I saw at 688 in May ‘83 where, after shredding his drums the entire set, he ended the show by diving over his kit straight into the crowd in a single leap. Fucking legend. Rest In Peace. #dhpeligro #deadkennedys pic.twitter.com/aYeXuH63ed — William DuVall (@WilliamDuvall) October 29, 2022

