Denise Richards Gives Update After Scary Road Rage Incident (Exclusive)

Denise Richards is trying to move after being the victim of a frightening road rage incident last month.

The actress walked the carpet at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment gala breakfast on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about how she's doing in the weeks following.

"I'm good, I'm very good, thank you," Richards shared. "I was just going to work and, you know. But the cast and the crew are very supportive and we're safe, so that's all that matters."

Richards was on her way to film at a studio in Los Angeles on Nov. 14 when a road-rage incident ended in gunfire.

According to multiple reports, the actress/model and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were looking for street parking as they arrived at the film studio, where Richards was working on a project.

An apparently impatient motorist grew annoyed at them for slowing down outside the studio, which resulting in him drawing his weapon and firing his gun.

It's unclear how many rounds were fired but according to a photo obtained by TMZ, which first reported the news, one bullet hole can be seen in the back of the gray pickup truck the couple was driving in. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.

The project Richards was reportedly working on? Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, which is slated for a 2023 release.

Additionally, Richards spoke with ET about the THR Women in Entertainment gala, sharing, "I think it's a wonderful event!... I love that they're honoring these wonderful women here today and I think it's great to be part of it."