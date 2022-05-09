Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Her on Mother's Day After Past Drama

Denise Richards got some Mother's Day love from Sami Sheen. The 18-year-old daughter of the actress and her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a heartfelt tribute to her mom.

The teen shared a series of selfies with her mom, outside a California restaurant where they enjoyed a Mother's Day dinner.

"happy mother’s day!! i love u so much mom," Sami captioned the photos. "u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life."

Denise, 51, was touched by her daughter's post, commenting, "Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much."

The Mother's Day love came after a tumultuous time for the women. According to Page Six, in September 2021, Sami posted a TikTok video, which has since been made private, of herself holding back tears.

"1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc," she wrote.

She then shared a smiling video of herself with purple hair and throwing up a peace sign.

"Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she wrote.

At the time, the outlet reported that Sami lived with her mom in 2020, but decided to move in with her dad, who "has a different way of parenting."

Following Sami's post, a source told ET that Denise's "heart is broken" by the allegations, adding of the actress, "She just wants what's best for her daughter."

As for Charlie, through his rep, the 56-year-old actor told ET, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

In a February interview with SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Denise addressed her relationship with the teen.

"Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years. But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now, and especially in Los Angeles, where there's access to everything," she said. "We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber... There's certain rules and I enforce them. There's different rules at [her dad's] house and that's OK. Charlie and I, we were on different pages from the beginning."

"I would not want to be a teenager right now with the social media and everything that you have access to. I think it's very challenging and difficult for these kids," Denise added, before describing her "strained relationship" with Sami.

"It's very difficult. I know, though, we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now it is strained," she said. "... I don't agree with certain things, but that's OK. We can agree to disagree... I wouldn't say I'm super strict, but I do have rules and boundaries and you have to follow them."

The next month Denise posted a birthday tribute to Sami on Instagram.

"In a blink of an eye you’re 18…. !!!! Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much," she wrote. "Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. I love you my sweet Sami. Happy 18th Birthday!"

Denise and Charlie were married from 2002 to 2006. In addition to Sami, the former couple shares a 16-year-old daughter, Lola. In 2011, Denise adopted her 10-year-old daughter, Eloise. She married Aaron Phypers in 2018.