Demi Lovato Suffers Brutal Facial Injury, Needs Stitches Ahead of Late-Night Appearance

Yikes! Demi Lovato is showing off a gnarly facial injury on TikTok -- but keeping their sense of humor well intact.

"Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" the "Skin of My Teeth" singer shared on the video platform, pairing the clip with the viral "They're Gonna Know" audio and dropping an inaudible -- but painfully obvious -- f-bomb.

Yep, looks like they're probably gonna know! Lovato shared the video on Wednesday night, and is scheduled to appear and perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

The 29-year-old star is gearing up to release their eighth studio album,Holy Fvck, on Aug. 19, followed by an international tour kicking off Aug. 30. It marks their first new full-length since coming out as non-binary in 2021, and first tour since recovering from an overdose in 2018. The show will kick off in South America before moving to the United States.

"We're working so hard to deliver an incredible show for all my fans and I can't wait to see them in person to celebrate this new music," Lovato said in a statement. "I'm so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I've toured in South America."

Holy Fvck will stay true to Lovato's roots in pop-punk, but also depart into rock, offering a retrospective of their life experiences along the way. "The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet,'' Lovato added. "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."