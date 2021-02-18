Demi Lovato Reveals She Has Brain Damage and How Her Life Has Changed Since Near-Fatal Overdose in 2018

Demi Lovato is sharing it all.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer dropped the first trailer for her upcoming docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, and revealed some major health issues during the virtual Television Critics Association press tour.

After her near-fatal overdose in 2018, Lovato told TCA reporters that she was left with brain damage and is still dealing with the aftermath to this day.

"I don't drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision," Lovato revealed. "For a long time, [I] had a really hard time reading. Reading was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was two months later because my vision was so blurry, I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I think they are kind of still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer added that she's "grateful for those reminders but I'm so grateful that I'm someone who didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came in the emotional side and the therapeutic side internally. I did a lot of work after that, just not physical."

Dancing With the Devil will give fans an in-depth look at Lovato's life in the spotlight throughout the past few years, touching on her overdose, how she overcame her struggles with an inspiring musical comeback and personal awakening. The former Disney Channel star added that she felt the need to create this docuseries to "set the record straight" and tell her real story.

"I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say, 'Hey, this is who I am and this is where I'm at today. And this is the journey that got me here.' If it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out was to be able to help people who have been on the same path as I have," she expressed.

She was also candid about what she learned over the course of making the docuseries, saying she came to the realization that "it's so much more than just mental health."

"My life is now about spiritual growth and how I can help everyone, even people who don't have mental illnesses, how we can help elevate everyone's vibrations so that we can live on a more positive planet," she said. "That's how I navigate through my day is how are my choices today going to affect those around me in a positive way and how am I going to better myself today?"

And while she admitted that her overdose "was a painful journey," Lovato said she doesn't regret anything.

"I wouldn't change a thing because everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," she replied. "It was a painful journey. I look back and sometimes I get sad that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything. And I'm so proud of the person I am today and I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary. And I couldn't be more grateful to have someone by my side [director Michael D. Ratner] to help me do this."

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premieres March 23 on YouTube.

Reporting by Philiana Ng.