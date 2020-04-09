Demi Lovato Promotes Positive Body Image With the Help of Fiancé Max Ehrich and Her 'Double Chin'

Demi Lovato's fiancé, Max Ehrich, is helping remind her to love herself! The 28-year-old "I Love Me" singer posted an adorable text exchange the couple shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

It started when Lovato sent Ehrich a selfie, pouting her lips while getting her hair and makeup done. Ehrich replied, "Awwwww babyyyy," with some heart-eye emojis and shared a mask selfie of his own.

"I love you and ignore my double chin," Lovato texted Ehrich with laughing emojis.

The Young and the Restless star replied, "I love every part of you baby."

The text seemingly reminded the Disney Channel alum to embrace her body and she wrote, "Wait don't ignore it!!! Appreciate it!! YES BABY!!!"

Ehrich wrote back, "Amen!!!" with several heart emojis.

Lovato captioned the screen shots, "Don't mind me -- just still reprogramming my thinking around body image with the most loving fiancé @maxehrich."

Demi Lovato/ Instagram Story

The GRAMMY-nominated singer has been candid in the past about her struggles with body image and an eating disorder. Earlier this year she opened about how her eating disorder led to her eventual drug and alcohol relapse.

"I'm tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting," she told Ashley Graham in February 2020 on the Pretty Big Deal podcast. "I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it."

In September 2019 she embraced her curves, showing an unedited bikini photo on Instagram and writing, "This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me."

Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement in July after four months of dating.