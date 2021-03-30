Demi Lovato 'Happy' With Release of Docuseries Despite Having to Revisit 'Difficult Moments,' Source Says

Demi Lovato is "happy" after the release of her YouTube Originals docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which premiered earlier this month.

A source tells ET that the 28-year-old singer "is generally happy with the reaction to her docuseries so far. Demi feels as though she was upfront, honest and open and told her truth. She likes that she was able to share her journey on her own terms and at her own comfortability level."

The source adds that one of the reasons Lovato wanted to produce the docuseries "was so that she could tell her story and not have to talk about certain sensitive things that have happened in her life again."

However, the source notes that "doing press has been a little hard for Demi when reporters have asked triggering questions during interviews that have made her revisit difficult moments. It has been upsetting at times, but overall she is glad that she released the docuseries."

The first episode of Dancing With the Devil dropped on March 23. In it, the former Disney Channel star looks back at her tumultuous past few years, sharing the shocking details of her 2018 relapse, subsequent overdose, alleged sexual assault, and more. No topic was off-limits in the doc as she opens up about the months leading up to her overdose and the disturbing health repercussions she's faced since.

Lovato had previously thanked fans for their support ahead of the project's release, saying in part, "Thanking God for all the love and support I've felt from my fans, friends and family over the past 24 hours. My heart is so overwhelmed in the best way...I love you all so much and thank you for your messages. You have no idea what they mean to me."

Dancing With the Devil also coincides with the upcoming release of her album, Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over, out April 2.

See some of Lovato's revelations from her docuseries in the video below.