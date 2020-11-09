Demi Lovato Gets Candid About Past 'Suicidal Thoughts & Depression' in World Suicide Prevention Day Message

Demi Lovato is getting candid about her mental health in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday. In a lengthy Instagram post, the 28-year-old singer, who has been vocal about her past struggles and overdosed in 2018, opened up about her past "suicidal thoughts and depression."

"Since a young age I’ve dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. I’ve been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself," she wrote. "I’m living proof that you never have to give into those thoughts."

Lovato, who also released a new song titled "OK Not to Be OK" with Marshmello on Thursday, continued by sharing that she's had many days where she's struggled.

"But please let this song be an anthem to anyone who needs it right now. You can get through whatever it is you’re going through," the singer expressed. "I’m here for you always, you are not alone and I love you 💞."

Along with her uplifting message, Lovato also shared resources on coping with mental health and getting help.

"@hopefortheday is an incredible non profit that provides education and resources to better our mental health," the "I Love Me" songstress explained, adding that she and the DJ are "so thankful for their support."

"My hope is that you’ll read these slides and share them with your friends and family," she noted. "Take care of yourself, and listen to your loved ones. Remember, It’s Ok Not To Be Ok."

Marshmallo, on his end, also wrote on his Instagram, "Suicide prevention starts with a conversation we're not having with our mental health due to stigma. The first step to breaking that silence is dispelling stigmas of fear, judgement, and shame about our internal experiences. we achieve that by proclaiming it’s #OKNotToBeOK."

In the year after her overdose, Lovato mostly stayed out of the spotlight to focus on herself and her recovery. During a March interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she touched on coming out on the other side.

"Ultimately, I made the decisions that got me to where I am today. It was my actions that put me in the position that I'm in," she admitted at the time. "I think it's important that I sit here on this stage and tell you at home or you in the audience or you right here that if you do go through this, you yourself can get through it."

"You can get to the other side and it may be bumpy, but you are a 10 out of 10, don't forget it," she continued. "And as long as you take the responsibility, you can move past it and learn to love yourself the way you deserve to be loved."

