Demi Lovato Expresses Regret Over Releasing Documentaries

Demi Lovato wishes she hadn't put out three documentaries. In an interview with Alternative Press, the 30-year-old singer reveals why she regrets putting out Demi Lovato: Stay Strong in 2012, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated in 2017, and Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil in 2021.

"I wish I would have waited until I had my s**t figured out more because now it's cemented," Lovato, who's been open about her struggles with addiction, explains. "Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else."

Given that, Lovato doesn't see herself ever putting out another documentary in the future.

"Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too," she says. "And if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos."

Instead of a documentary, Lovato says that, should she decide to speak out again, she'll do so in the form of an interview or a book.

"My story's not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I've written a book, 'OK, this is me grown up,'" Lovato explains.

Alongside her 2021 documentary, Lovato released an album, Dancing With the Devil... the Art of Starting Over. Like the documentary, Lovato believes that the album "just didn't feel like me."

"I wanted to put music out that I would have fun touring with, and I can't say that about my last record," she says. "I wanted to perform stuff that felt genuine and authentic to where I'm at today, and what I'm listening to. I'm in a new chapter of my life, and I want my music to reflect that."

With that in mind, Lovato, who just turned 30, decided to put out a new album, Holy Fvck.

"In your 20s, you're trying to figure out who you are," she says. "I never related to that statement more than when I got to be 29 and was like, 'All right, this is who I am.'"

Ahead of the album's release earlier this month, ET spoke with the singer, who opened up about her next chapter.

"It feels so good to just be completely authentic in what makes me happy, to perform and sing, and I'm just really, really excited about it," she told ET. "I’m back to my roots and I’m no longer performing in little leotards and in stilettos, you know, trying to be someone I thought people wanted from me. Now I just get to be myself -- my genuine, authentic self -- and perform the songs that I want to perform."