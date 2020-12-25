Demi Lovato Celebrates Stretch Marks, Gets Candid on Recovery From Eating Disorder

Demi Lovato has learned to love her body. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a note about her recovery from a past eating disorder, alongside close-up photos of her stretch marks.

"I used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real. That everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors," Lovato began. "'Surely she throws up here and there', 'she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up."

"I’m so grateful that I can honestly say for the first time in my life - my dietitian looked at me and said 'This is what eating disorder recovery looks like,'" she continued. "In honor of my gratitude for the place I’m in today, this was a lil shoot I did by myself in quarantine this summer when I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them. I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of it’s features (whether society views them as good OR bad) My stretch marks aren’t going away so might as well throw a lil glitter on em’ amiright? 😝✨."

Lovato added that she hopes this is a reminder to anyone who doesn't think recovery is possible. "IT ACTUALLY IS 😱😱😩😩☺️☺️ YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU," she shared.

"This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY 💖I LOVE YOU ✨ (last pics without sparkle edits - Instagram vs reality type sh*t you kno? 😝)," she concluded.

Lovato previously opened up about her eating disorder on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal earlier this year.

"I'm tired of running myself into the ground with workouts and extreme dieting," Lovato said. "I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it."

She also described what she thought was her "recovery" as "definitely an eating issue."

"I think when you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder," she shared. "I was in that situation, and I was just running myself into the ground. I honestly think that's kind of what led to everything happening over the past year was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn't, and then living this kind of lie and trying to tell the world I was happy with myself when I really wasn't."

