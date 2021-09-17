Demi Lovato and G-Eazy Address Past Problems In Powerful Music Video for New Song 'Breakdown'

Demi Lovato and G-Eazy are sharing their "Breakdown" with the world. G-Eazy released a powerful music video Thursday night for his new track, featuring Lovato.

The video opens with some real-life headlines and controversies that the two artists have been at the center of during their careers, including Lovato's drug overdose and G-Eazy's legal troubles.

The song delves into the painful challenges both musicians have faced, and the dark places its led them to, as G-Eazy makes clear in the opening lines from his first verse: "Been fighting my demons, but they ain't fighting fair/ But I keep saying 'Everything's alright, I swear'/ All alone in a dark space, ain't no light in there/ What's f**ked up is I might actually like it there."

"I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine," Lovato sings. "And I miss days where I used to feel like me/ Cause I've been trapped in all the freedom/ Throw my heart up at the ceiling/ I take another drink so I can hear the voice of reason/ I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine."

Ahead of the release, Lovato shared a video with G-Eazy to Instagram in which they lip-sync to their own song in what appears to be Lovato's back yard. The video was reshared by fans in anticipation of the new song.

Both artists began teasing the track back in August, sharing pics of one another at photo shoots and behind-the-scenes shots from their "Breakdown" music video.

The track comes just ahead of the release of G-Eazy's fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too, which comes out Sept. 24.

The new track dropped just a few days after G-Eazy was arrested in New York City on Monday, after allegedly striking a man, causing pain and redness. The alleged incident occurred at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room at 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

The rapper, who is facing a misdemeanor assault charge, was released after Monday's arrest and given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.