Dax Shepard Shaves His Head to ''Match' His Daughter

Dax Shepard didn't look far for inspiration for his next haircut. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he was shaving part of his head to match one of his daughters' latest looks.

"Armor," Shepard began his post, which included a video of him taking a buzzer to the side of his head, while dancing around to the Sara Bareilles' song. "Thank you @sarabareilles forgiving my daughters an anthem. She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her :)."

The Armchair Expert podcast host shares two girls with wife Kristen Bell -- 7-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta. He received plenty of praise in the comments, including from Bareilles.

"This is the best best best. Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women! #handmemyhaircut," the singer wrote.

Bell also gushed over her husband's sweet gesture, writing on her own Instagram, "I love this man so much. He wanted to twin with our daughter."

Shepard and Bell are all about supporting each other and that family, and as the Frozen star recently revealed, that means her daughters have become fans of O'Doul's. On Carla Hall's Say Yes! podcast, Bell explained how and why the girls got accustomed to the alcohol-free beverage, sharing that it stems from Shepard's sobriety efforts.

"I'm going to get a lot of flack for this, and let me start by saying I don't care... You're welcome to tell me I'm a terrible parent, I don't care. I'm a great parent, I think," Bell declared. "My husband brought home a six-pack of O'Doul's last night, and my daughters often ask for O'Doul's."

"The reason for this is because when we had our first child and my husband would put her in the Babybjörn, we'd walk around the neighborhood and he'd pop a nonalcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth," she went on, adding that because of that it's become "a sentimental thing" for their kids.

"It makes them feel close to their dad," Bell added, further explaining that they've been very open and vocal with their kids about Shepard's sobriety "and why daddy can't drink."

"If anything, it opens up the discussion for why daddy has to drink non-alcoholic beer," she said. "Because some people lose their privileges with drinking. Drinking's not always safe."

See more on Bell and Shepard in the video below.