David Dobrik Hosts New Competition 'Dodgeball Thunderdome': First Look (Exclusive)

Discovery is putting a new spin on dodgeball. The network's all-new competition series, Dodgeball Thunderdome, takes the sport to the next level -- and ET's got an exclusive first look.

"It's a new show where punishingly difficult obstacle courses meet classic dodgeball," host David Dobrik explains of the series. "If you get hit by three balls, you're out! If you don't make it through the course, you're out! But if you have enough skill and a little bit of luck and you make it to the final battle at the Thunderdome, you could win a serious cash prize."

"So, get ready to be hit in the face with Dodgeball Thunderdome," he teases.

Watch the promo in the video player above.

Competitors range from professional athletes to those who’ve never played a sport in their life, Discovery explains, but they all have one thing in common -- a drive to win. Dodgeball Thunderdome culminates with a special ninth episode, a tournament of champions that brings back all of the winners from the previous eight episodes who will then compete for a $25,000 cash prize.

But the competitors aren't the only ones who could walk away winners. Viewers have a chance to win $5,000 cash every episode this season by tuning in and looking out for each episode's special code.

#DodgeballThunderdome premieres Wednesday Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on @Discovery.