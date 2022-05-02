David Birney, 'St. Elsewhere' and 'Bridget Loves Bernie' Actor, Dead at 83

David Birney has died. His life partner, Michele Roberge, told The New York Times that the actor died on Friday at his home in Santa Monica, California, of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 83.

Birney was best known for his roles on St. Elsewhere and Bridget Loves Bernie. Meredith Baxter was Birney's co-star on the latter TV series, and was married to the actor from 1974 to 1989. The pair shared three kids, Mollie, 37, Peter, 37, and Kate, 47.

"I was very saddened by the death of David Birney. My heart goes out to our children, Kate, Peter and Mollie. David was a dominant influence in their lives and the loss of him will be deeply felt," Baxter told People. "And I send love and support to Michele Roberge, David's life-partner, who so lovingly cared for him for many, many years."

In addition to the previously mentioned series, Birney appeared on several other shows including The Adams Chronicles, Hawaii Five-O, The Love Boat, Glitter and Murder, She Wrote. He was last seen on an episode of Without a Trace in 2007.

Throughout his career, Birney also appeared on Broadway, acting in shows such as Amadeus, The Miser and Benefactors.

The New York Times reports that, in addition to Baxter, their children, and Roberge, Birney is survived by a stepdaughter, Eva Bush, and a stepson, Ted Bush, Baxter’s children from a previous marriage; two grandchildren; and his brothers, Glenn and Gregory.