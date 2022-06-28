Danny Bonaduce Opens Up About Mystery Illness Where He 'Slurred' Words and 'Couldn't Walk at All'

Danny Bonaduce is opening up about his battle with a mystery illness which began in April when his wife, Amy Railsback, noticed that his speech was off. During an interview with Good Morning America, the 62-year-old Partridge Family actor said he first thought he suffered a stroke.

"I couldn't walk at at all. I couldn't balance. I couldn't do anything like that," Bonaduce said, reflecting on the April moment when his wife realized something wasn't right. "She looked really nervous. And she said, 'You're not saying words, you're not speaking English,' which of course is preposterous to me."

"The Partridge Family" actor and radio personality @TheDoochMan talks about battling mystery illness: “I couldn't walk at at all. I couldn't balance. I couldn't do anything like that … I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one.”@zohreen reports. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/m6xPW0lLp9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 27, 2022

"We called an ambulance and [it] took me to the hospital where I remained for the first five days and remember very little of it," he continued.

Bonaduce shared that medical testing ruled out a stroke, but doctors have not yet been able to tell him exactly what was wrong.

"I couldn't walk. I couldn’t keep my balance. I slurred really badly," he recalled. "I was afraid of everything. I was afraid of my stairs for God's sake -- I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one."

Bonaduce first spoke out about his health scare in an Instagram post on April 29, telling fans that he would have to take a break from his Seattle-based radio show.

"A bit of news to share — I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show," he captioned a photo of himself standing with a cane. "I’ll share more when I know more, as I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now."

"I love my job and talking to you guys and I’ll be back on the air very soon," he added. "Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes."

As for the advice Bonaduce has for others, he told GMA, "Take time to consider your health. Pay attention."

After two months of resting, Bonaduce returned to his radio show on Monday, and told GMA the first thing he'd say to his listeners is "thank you" for the outpouring of support and well wishes.

Bonaduce announced his return to radio over the weekend. "Great news 📣🎉 I’ll be back live on the radio this Monday," he wrote on Instagram. "Can’t wait. My brain is still a little fuzzy but that’s never stopped me — or the people who hire me."