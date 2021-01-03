Daniel Kaluuya Wins First Golden Globe After Technical Difficulty

The 32-year-old actor was presented with the award for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah at Sunday night's award show, but his speech was almost cut due to a technical difficulty. His audio was not working and an assumed producer could be heard into background saying, "I wish we could hear him."

"As you can see, we unfortunately have a bad connection " Laura Dern said of the tech glitch as she presented the first award of the night. "We apologize for the technical problem and send all of our congratulations to Daniel on his Golden Globe win."

As the music started to play, Kaluuya's audio reconnected on his live stream and he accepted his award with excitement.

"You did me dirty! Am I on? Is this on? Alright cool! Can you hear me now," he asked the crowd. "It takes a village to raise a film so I'd like to thank our leader, our general Shaka King for your vision and collaboration."

He also acknowledged "the incredible cast."

"LaKeith Stanfield, I stand with you my brother. Dominique Fishback, you are a light. All of the crew, the cast... we did our thing together," he said.

He went on to thank the late Nipsey Hussle and Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton, who he portrayed in the film.

"This took it out of me. I gave everything," he said of the role. "Like the great Nipsey Hussle says we are here to give where we are empty. And I gave everything. And I could not have given it to a more noble man, that's chairman Fred Hampton."

"I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought, how brilliantly he spoke and how brilliantly he loved," Kaluuya continued. "He taught me about myself and made me grow as a man. I appreciate it with all my heart. There is a lot of information about how he died but I hope people out there will grow and learn how incredibly he lived."

Following his big win, Kaluuya joked about his Wifi connection during a press room interview with ET's Kevin Frazier.

"This is a pandemic, bro. It got into the WIFi, it got into the WiFi my guy," the actor quipped.

Kaluuya also shared why it was important for him to speak during the ceremony.



"I really wanted to speak because I wanted to give the recognition to what it's supposed to be... to Chairman Fred Hampton and the family," the actor explained. "We did this, but we did this to continue a legacy so that was the most important thing of mine."

"I was speaking, and then it just... it was mad," he added of the audio issue. "It happens, but that's life."