Daniel Craig Tests Positive for COVID, Prompting Cancellation of 'Macbeth' Shows

Daniel Craig has tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, the diagnosis has led to the cancellation of at least two shows of the Broadway production he's starring in, Macbeth.

The production's official Twitter account made the announcement, saying that Saturday's matinee and evening performances of Macbeth have been cancelled after the No Time to Die star tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this afternoon.

"We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase," the statement continued.

PERFORMANCE UPDATE FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Today’s matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hluAIqGAQW — Macbeth on Broadway (@macbethbway) April 2, 2022

The Broadway production also said all tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded. At this point, it's unclear if Craig's diagnosis means more shows down the road will be impacted. It's also unclear if the 54-year-old actor is exhibiting any symptoms. Macbeth marks the Bond star's highly-anticipated return to Broadway. He was last onstage in 2013 for the revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal.

Macbeth, also starring Ruth Negga who is making her Broadway debut, began performances at the Longacre Theatre on March 29, with production officially opening April 28 and running until July 10. Tony winner Sam Gold is directing.