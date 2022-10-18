Daniel Craig Receives Same Royal Honor as His Character James Bond

Craig, Daniel Craig. The 54-year-old British James Bond star had a bit of deja vu on Tuesday, visiting Windsor Castle to receive The Order of St. Michael and St. George -- the same honor held by his iconic character.

Craig received the accolade not for serving as an international spy but rather for his contribution to film and theatre. He was presented with the honor from Princess Anne, the second oldest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Craig has a long history of meeting members of the royal family, thanks to his work in the Bond franchise. To open the 2012 London Olympics, Craig filmed a sketch as 007 with the queen, which ended with them parachuting into the Millennium Stadium.

We’ve been expecting you…



🎖️The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February, Craig opened up about shooting the sketch with the late monarch.

He described the queen as "very funny," saying she "wants to crack a joke" and "crack a joke about me."

YouTube

"We were having our photographs taken and she went, 'Oh no, he's the one that doesn't smile,'" Craig said with a laugh before adding, "Fair enough."

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8. Her son, King Charles III, succeeded her on the throne.