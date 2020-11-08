Danica Patrick Has the Best Response to Comment About Her 'Failed' Romance With Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick isn't going to let that haters get her down. The race car driver took to Instagram Story on Monday to call out a commenter's recent remark about her love life, as they claimed "it's over" for Patrick following her split from Aaron Rodgers.

"At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men," the person wrote. "From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem dating."

Patrick circled the comment and posted it on her Instagram Story, writing, "If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed. Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours."

"Our reality is our decision. Still not easy -- but true," she added.

Instagram

Patrick split from Rodgers in July after two years of dating, her rep confirmed to E! News. The pair first met at the 2012 ESPYs, and started dating in 2018.

Before Rodgers, Patrick's last public relationship was with race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whom she dated from 2012 to 2017. She was previously married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013.

