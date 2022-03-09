'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Brandon Armstrong Is Engaged to Girlfriend Brylee Ivers -- See the Ring!

Brandon Armstrong may not have won the Mirrorball Trophy on this past season of Dancing With the Stars, but he did win the heart of his girlfriend! The 27-year-old pro dancer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share sweet photos from his proposal to Brylee Ivers.

"I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date…made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever bry!❤️," Armstrong captioned the shots.

The photos are taken inside of a movie theater in Utah, in which Armstrong filmed a personalized proposal message to his future bride. In the pics, the couple hugged and showed off Ivers' stunning diamond sparkler as she held a bouquet of red roses.

Ivers posted her own pics from the special moment, including a close-up photo of her beautiful ring, which appears to have two bands of diamonds beneath a large circular stone.

"My whole heart for my whole life. ❤️‍🔥😭 I can’t wait to marry you @brandonarmstrong !!!!! 💍," Ivers captioned some pics from the proposal.

Armstrong commented on the post, "The easiest decision I’ve ever made to be honest! ❤️ I love you babe!"

