'Dancing With the Stars' Live Tour Hitting the Road Again With New Shows This Winter

Dancing With the Stars is hitting the road once again! The popular dancing competition's live show is set to go on tour in January, to celebrate the show's milestone 30th season.

The Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2022 will kick off Jan. 7, at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, and is set to continue touring through March 27, with a final performance at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California.

The live show -- which recreates many of the most spectacular routines seen during the season, as well as special ballroom numbers choreographed specifically for the tour -- will include many of the show's favorite pros.

Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart are all set to appear, and special guest stars will be announced in the near future.

"After not being able to tour last year, we’re all so excited to bring the Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour back to all of our dedicated fans around the country," Bersten said in a press statement announcing the tour.

Tickets for Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2022 go on sale Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. For a full list of tour dates and stops -- and to purchase tickets -- check here!

See the video below for more on this exciting season of Dancing With the Stars, which airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.