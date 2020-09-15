'Dancing With the Stars': Funniest Celeb and Fan Reactions to Season 29 Premiere

Dancing With the Stars returned to the ballroom to kick off a new season on Monday, and fans had a lot of feelings about the star-studded episode. Viewers got to see Tyra Banks taking over as host and Derek Hough joined the judges' panel, and a whole new cast of couples danced their hearts out in front of an empty theater.

There was a decidedly different vibe to the season 29 premiere, with Banks doing her best to keep up with a live show, technical hiccups and an unexpected "laugh track" with fake cheering that felt extra weird juxtaposed against an empty theater.

However, some quality dances and a beautiful opening number won over a lot of viewers who had doubts about this new season. Stylish numbers from Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, as well as Justina Machado and Sasha Farber elevated the entire evening.

Even when the performances weren't as technically savvy, they proved to be wildly entertaining.

From Nelly dancing a salsa to his own hit song "Ride With Me," to Carole Baskin delivering a pasodoble set to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger," the most uniquely captivating performances might have also been the lowest scoring.

Here's a look at how celebs and fans on Twitter felt about all the fun dances, surprising changes and strange quirks from the premiere of the new DWTS season.

On the Night's Best Performances:

Soon as Skai Jackson did that split, it was over 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/QGf70hFR6X — James Fulford (@JamesFulford18) September 15, 2020

Great first dance @kaitlynbristowe you effin crushed it!!!! #dwts — Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) September 15, 2020

You both did amazing! The first dance is one of the most challenging. Proud of you @aj_mclean! #TeamPrettyMessedUp #DWTS https://t.co/kDCjEQBHsy — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 15, 2020

SKAI JACKSON AND ALAN BERSTEN IM OBSESSED WITH THIS PAIRING #DancingWiththeStars #DWTS — susie b. jones (@noturplantmom) September 15, 2020

Nelly going on Dancing With The Stars and doing a dance to his own song is honestly iconic.

That energy >>> pic.twitter.com/mKe1FRvSxE — brittany (@mogirlprobs) September 15, 2020

watching this on a loop until they top it next week https://t.co/ge4oVRkRK8 — shadon (@mirrorbaIIs) September 15, 2020





On Carole Baskin's Unique Performance (And her Pre-Dance Package Where She Plays With a VR Headset):

Carol Baskin cheering on every contestant makes her the Taylor-Swift-at-the-Grammys of #DWTS — Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) September 15, 2020

Carole Baskin is quite literally 2020 as a person. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/pDIux556ty — Cheyenne🥑 (@reallycheyenne1) September 15, 2020

Who had Carole Baskin dancing to Eye of the Tiger on Dancing with the Stars on their 2020 Bingo card? #dwts pic.twitter.com/aUHkWPOuA6 — Dust in Busters (@DJM5226) September 15, 2020



On Derek Hough as the Show's Newest Judge:

Derek Hough arriving to save this season #DWTS pic.twitter.com/fYNV2sFDHm — Jemma (@jemmapaige27) September 15, 2020

So Derek Hough is clearly the best judge that’s ever been on this show...not surprising, tbh. #DWTS — amanda l (@dudeamanda) September 15, 2020

#DWTS winners tonight:

-Casting team: so many surprisingly good dancers!

-Costume designers: outfits were 👌🏻

-Derek Hough as a judge: so pleasant while giving constructive criticism

-Pasha’s pants👇🏻: amazing 😂 pic.twitter.com/iQ2ormJ1Bf — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) September 15, 2020



On Banks as the Show's New Host:

#ABC Executives watching this awkward first episode with Carole Baskin and Tyra Banks hosting.....#DWTS pic.twitter.com/lRTUzi7NLu — ❤🥰❤ Gigi ❤🥰❤ (@TheGinaP) September 15, 2020

I was willing to give Tyra Banks a chance but after 15 minutes #DWTS pic.twitter.com/921lPER4tG — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) September 15, 2020

What in the world is wrong with these “judges” on #DWTS ?! #JeannieMai just gave an EXCELLENT performance and she got an 18?! WTH?! Lol! I love how #TyraBanks called them out for being shady. Lol her sass is what was needed to help spice up the show 😉 — Porchia (@PorchiaRenae) September 15, 2020

In my opinion Tyra banks is a terrible fit to be a cheery uplifting and optimistic host for #DWTS her facial expressions told us what she was actually thinking while reading her lines poorly and it wasn’t pretty. Definitely didn’t feel the chemistry #BringBackTom — Tanya Curran (Hubley) (@TanyaHubley) September 15, 2020

I thought Tyra Banks did a great job.The ones who disagree with me give her time and i bet she grows on you #DWTS — Jay Sanchez 🇩🇴 🇵🇷 (@JaySanchez1) September 15, 2020



On Banks' Loosing An Earring During the Show:

Does anyone else not care that @tyrabanks lost an earring? You are not the star here, YOURE THE HOST @DancingABC — sharesar (@sharesar1) September 15, 2020

No one would have known you lost an earring until you brought attention to it. Fashion ain’t that serious on this show. (Except for the costumes) But it’s not about the host. I like Tyra in general, but its an awkward fit, maybe it will improve? #dwts — Cari (@nategrrl) September 15, 2020

#DWTS we all know tyra purposely lost that earring to seem down to earth — Linda TVLover (@obession1234) September 15, 2020

On the Show's "Clap Track":

Dancing with the Stars needs to stop that horrific clapping track right now. YOU CANT HEAR ANYTHING ELSE #DWTS — Amanda G (@WhatTheFudgeNut) September 15, 2020

Although I do miss Tom and Erin, @tyrabanks is doing so great hosting a live show with a bad laugh track. #DWTSPremiere #DWTS — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) September 15, 2020

I can’t hear anything over the dancing with the stars crowd yet NO ONE IS THERE #dwts — Elizabeth DiFranco (@xElizabethRosex) September 15, 2020

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

