'Dancing With the Stars' Couple Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart Confirm Real-Life Romance

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart have danced into each other’s hearts! On Tuesday, the CODA star and the Dancing with the Stars pro confirmed their romance with sweet Valentine’s Day posts.

"My Valentine. ♥️," the 33-year-old actor wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day!" Next to Durant’s message was a picture of him and Stewart taken by the water.

Stewart got in on the romance over on her own Instagram account.

"❤️ @danielndurant," the 33-year-old dancing pro captioned a video of her standing in a mirror while Duramt dances behind her, before he sweetly rests his face on hers. Adding more sweetness to the clip, Stewart set the video to "Fall in Love With You" by Montell Fish.

Fans took to the couple’s comments sections to react -- and reveal that they are not surprised by the pairing. The couple also got love from their Dancing with the Stars family.

"🥰🥰🥰," Daniella Karagach Pashkova wrote.

Daniella’s husband, Pasha Pashkov, commented, "Happy Valentine's Day you lovebirds!!!"

Salma Blair, who competed alongside the couple during season 31, added, "I love this so so much."

Stewart and Durant were partnered up during season 31 of Dancing with the Stars and placed fifth. Following the end of the season, the couple took their moves on the road for the Dancing with the Stars tour.

Ahead of confirming their romance, Durant celebrated returning to the dance floor with his partner.

As he captioned an Instagram post, "Having so much fun being back on stage with the @dwtstourofficial crew and #teamsigntoshine🤟 #Reunited✨ #bts @brittbenae @gaberealgomez."