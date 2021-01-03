Dan Levy Rocks Chic Chartreuse Suit for 2021 Golden Globes

Dressing for a socially distanced awards show may give a star some challenges, but if anyone’s going to make the most of it, it’s Dan Levy.

The actor wowed in a chartreuse Valentino suit for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, complete with a sequin turtleneck top and metallic platform shoes. The ensemble is from the brand's new men’s haute couture collection.

During a Golden Globes Stylists Roundtable earlier this week, his stylist, Erica Cloud, teased, "Dan is a big fashion lover. We will have fun with it and be outside of the box … there's color involved."

Levy is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as David Rose on Schitt's Creek, in which he stars alongside his dad, Eugene Levy.

In addition to the Schitt's Creek cast, the awards ceremony, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will be a star-studded event with celebrities presenting from Beverly Hills and New York City and nominees making virtual appearances from all over the world.