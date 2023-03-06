'Daisy Jones & The Six': The Biggest Changes Between the Book and TV Show

First a bestselling novel, Daisy Jones & The Six is now the TV show sweeping the world off of its feet. Though many may have just met Daisy, Billy, and the rest of the fictional band when Prime Video released the show's first three episodes last weekend, the beloved characters have long anchored the fan base for Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 book.

The novel -- and now the show -- chronicles the rise and fall of the titular rock band in a Fleetwood Mac-esque story starring Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, with Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree and Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas. Camila Morrone features as Billy's wife, Camila, Tom Wright plays record producer Teddy Price and Nabiyah Be stars and Daisy's friend, Simone Jackson.

As with any adaptation, the creative team made adjustments from page and screen, but none that Reid was mad about.

"Things have to change," Reid told ET at the Daisy Jones premiere event in February. "You have to change stuff, it's about making the absolute best TV show that you can make and they did that."

Here's ET's guide on the biggest book-to-television differences for Daisy Jones & The Six.

Prime Video

Camila is not a photographer in the book

In the show, Camila works as the band's photographer, recording the group's rehearsals and offering a plot device to explain the "found footage" scenes of the show's documentary format. In the novel, she is not involved with the band beyond being the inspiration for much of Billy's songwriting. She instead takes care of her and Billy's children (in the book they have three) but still lives with the band in the early years of their development.

Camila also takes longer to come to California in the novel. In the show, she hesitates about the move at first but eventually joins the band as they pack the van to leave. Billy leaves for Los Angeles without Camila in the book, later calling her and convincing her to come join them.

Pete Loving doesn't appear in the show (and no one dies in Vietnam)

The band's original members are slightly different in Reid's novel. In Pennsylvania, Chuck Williams and Pete Loving are both members of the group before Chuck is drafted and dies in Vietnam. Pete -- who is also Eddie's brother -- remains a member of the band in the book, but never says much throughout the story.

In the show, Chuck and Eddie are combined into one character, Chuck Loving (Jack Romano). He isn't drafted, but quits to pursue dentistry before the group heads west. Eddie doesn't have a brother in the show, either.

Daisy Jones doesn't have a different name in the book

In the show, Daisy's birth name is Margaret. Early in the first episode, she changes it to Daisy as an act of rebellion. This never happens in the novel.

Taylor Jenkins Reid / Amazon

Camila and Billy's first meeting is different in the show

Camila and Billy meet at a hotel bar in the book, where she is a waitress and he has just finished playing at a wedding in the same hotel. In the show, the two bump into one another at the local laundromat, and Camila pretends to not know who he is.

Karen is British (and not a tomboy) in the show

There's no mention of Karen speaking with an accent in the book, but Waterhouse speaks with her English accent in the show.

The onscreen character is also more feminine, a departure from Reid's description of her as a tomboy who wears almost exclusively jeans and turtlenecks.

Warren's last name is different in the book

There is no mention of the band's drummer, Warren, being Latino in the book, and his last name is Rhodes. When Chaco was cast, the team changed the character's last name to Rojas.

Prime Video

Simone's sexuality is different in the show

Simone's character is much more developed in the show. Her sexuality is unknown in the book, given that her storyline mainly exists to further Daisy's. In the show, the character is explicitly queer and pursues a love interest, Bernie (Ayesha Harris).

Teddy looks different in the book (and discovers Billy in a different way)

In the book, Billy describes Teddy as a "real tall, fat guy in a suit" with a "real thick upper-crust British accent." Warren says he's "ugly as as sin" with a "face only a mother could love" and Karen adds, "that's the glory of being a man. An ugly face isn't the end of you."

None of this matches with actor Tom Wright, who is not tall, ugly, or fat. He's also not British.

In the book, Teddy discovers Billy and the band after the group's manager, Rod, brings him to a performance. In the show, Billy chases Teddy down in a local grocery store and convinces him to listen to their set. Rod does appear in the show, but is far less helpful and blows them off almost immediately.

Eddie has a crush on Camila in the show

Eddie resents Billy in the book, but never for an overly specific reason. Onscreen, the writers hint heavily that he harbors feelings for Camila. Billy's struggle with addiction only fuels Eddie's unspoken conviction that Camila doesn't deserve him.

Teddy sends Billy to rehab (not Camila) in the show

In the book, it's Camila who gives Billy an ultimatum, albeit through Teddy. After giving birth to their daughter, she asks Teddy to tell Billy that "he can start to be a father this second or he's going to rehab. Now."

This scene doesn't happen in the show. Instead, Teddy takes Billy to rehab without revealing whether he's spoken to Camila.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Billy doesn't try to quit the band in the book

In the show, Billy returns from rehab and tells the group he is quitting the band, only reversing his decision when Camila tells him to stay. This never happens in the book.

Music from The Six and Daisy Jones happen on a different timeline in the show

In the show, The Six haven't found much success before Teddy introduces them to Daisy -- their only tour was cut short by Billy's rehab.

In the book, the group has released two albums by the time Daisy comes along: 1974's The Six and 1976's SevenEightNine. In the latter, Daisy is featured on "Honeycomb" and joins them on their second tour as a guest.

Daisy is also a more established musician in the book, and she has already recorded her own album before meeting The Six. In the show, she doesn't appear to have ever recorded when she meets Billy for the "Honeycomb" studio session.

The show stays faithful to the book's storyline in the way that Billy and Daisy disagree over the lyrics for "Honeycomb," though the actual words -- like all the rest of the songs -- are altered. The song is also renamed "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)."

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres episodes 4, 5 and 6 on March 10 on Prime Video, with the remaining episodes dropping in batches weekly on Fridays.