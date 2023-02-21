Cruz Beckham Enjoys His First Legal Pint of Beer With Dad David for His Birthday

Cruz Beckham is celebrating being of the legal drinking age in the United Kingdom. The youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham celebrated his 18th birthday with his older brother, Romeo Beckham, and his dad.

"Feels good to be 18," Cruz captioned a shot of himself drinking a pint of beer as Romeo pops into the frame and David holds up his own pint.

The Beckham boys are surrounded by silver balloons for Cruz's milestone birthday. Proud parents David and Victoria also shared a sweet montage video of Cruz showing off his singing skills.

"Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy ❤️ to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie ❤️" David captioned the video.

Victoria shared the same video, writing, "Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become 🙏🏼 You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar ⭐️ 💫 🌟 ❤️"

The fashion designer also posted a pic of Cruz having another pint with David, writing, "18 today!!!!!! Finally!!!!!!" with a laughing-crying emoji.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Stories

David and Victoria are also parents to 23-year-old Brooklyn, 20-year-old Romeo, and 11-year-old Harper.

Brooklyn also honored Cruz's birthday on social media, posting of pic of them shirtless in swim trunks, writing, "Happy 18th birthday lil bro x finally old enough to have a pint of Guinness together ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you xx."