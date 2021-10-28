Cristiano Ronaldo Expecting Twins With Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be a dad of six! The 36-year-old soccer star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, are expecting twins.

The Manchester United player shared the news alongside a pic of himself holding a sonogram as Rodríguez laid by his side.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻," Ronaldo captioned the shot. "Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed."

The babies will be Ronaldo's fifth and sixth kids. He and Rodríguez share a 3-year-old daughter, Alana, while Ronaldo is also dad to 4-year-old twins, Eva and Mateo, as well as an 11-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Ronaldo's post also featured a photo of himself in a pool with his four kids, which showed all five people holding up two fingers in honor of the two babies on the way.

Rodríguez, a 27-year-old model, shared the same photos and caption on her own Instagram page.

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.