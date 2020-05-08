'Coyote Ugly' Turns 20: What Happened to Australian Hottie Adam Garcia?

It's been 20 years since Coyote Ugly taught us important life lessons, like not serving water with whiskey and all aspiring singer-songwriters can break up bar fights by singing Blondie's "One Way or Another" on top of said bar. The film featured some household names like Tyra Banks, Piper Perabo, and John Goodman. But what ever happened to the Australian hottie who stole Violet's (Perabo) heart, Adam Garcia?

Garcia, now 47, played heartthrob Kevin O'Donnell in the 2000 flick, the Aussie who first poses as a music industry scout and, after one embarrassing striptease scene at the bar, becomes Violet's boyfriend.

Garcia, an Australian Colombian actor and dancer, went on to have a big role in 2001's Riding in Cars With Boys, playing the adult version of Jason, the son of Drew Barrymore's character, Bev. He also played rock star Stu opposite Lindsay Lohan in 2004's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. He's also starred in TV series like Camp, The Code, and Hawthorne.

In addition to his film and TV roles, Garcia also made a name for himself in the theater. He's been nominated for two Laurence Olivier Awards, which celebrate British theatrical excellence -- in 1999 for Best Actor in a Musical for Saturday Night Fever and in 2013 for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Kiss Me, Kate. He also played Fiyero in the original West End production of Wicked alongside Idina Menzel from 2006 to 2007.

In his personal life, he married his longtime love Nathalia Chubin in 2015 and the couple share two children -- a daughter and a son.

But his greatest professional passion seems to be tap dancing. Garcia does regular instructional Instagram tap dance classes since the start of the pandemic and has done multiple professional dance showcases, which he's also shared on social media.

