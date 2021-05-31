Courtney Stodden Announces Engagement to Chris Sheng: See the Ring!

Courtney Stodden is engaged! The former reality star announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, while showing off her ring from boyfriend Chris Sheng.

"I said yes ...OH and the ring made me gag it’s so beautiful 🔥😍💎," Stodden wrote. "#engaged #stopasianhate #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend."

Sheng, a start-up advisor, shared more details on his Instagram, revealing that his proposal wasn't how he planned to pop the question, "but the moment was right."

"On Friday, May 28 I proposed to the love of my life and they said Yes," he revealed. "I feel so blessed and fortunate. We have both grown so much since we first met, and the fact that we have both been able to grow into better, stronger, more secure individuals while still being in a relationship together makes me have faith that this partnership will last a lifetime."

"For the first time we’re both experiencing unconditional love," Sheng continued. "The truest kind of love. The kind where we may not always like each other but will ALWAYS love and respect each other. I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on - no matter what. I got you. Ily."

This will be Stodden's second marriage, following their much-publicized wedding to Doug Hutchison in 2011, when Stodden was just 16. Hutchison was 51 at the time of the marriage, which Stodden's parents approved of.

Stodden and Hutchison separated in November 2013, though less than a year later, they decided to reconcile. However, they split again in 2016, months after Stodden suffered a miscarriage. Stodden filed for divorce in 2018, and listed their official date of separation as Sept. 1, 2017. The pair's divorce was finalized in March 2020.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum was romantically linked to Brian Austin Green last summer, though that quickly fizzled out.