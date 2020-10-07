Courtney Stodden Addresses Brian Austin Green Relationship, Calls Him a 'Womanizer'

Courtney Stodden is addressing her relationship with Brian Austin Green. The 25-year-old model is calling the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star a "womanizer," after they started hanging out and he was later spotted with another woman.

"I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me," Stodden claims when talking to Fox News about Green. "I stand with them and I believe them."

"Brian wanted me to remain his little secret," she alleges, before calling him "a womanizer."

Stodden and Green were photographed having lunch together last month. However, a couple of weeks later, he was seen eating with Australian model Tina Louise. Green and Louise were also snapped getting cozy this week. After news broke that the actor was spotted with Louise, Stodden posted a video of herself and a shirtless Green talking to someone named Ashley.

Last week, Green touched on his recent outings with Stodden and Louise, telling TMZ that he was not dating either woman.

"Courtney, super nice, but disappointing. I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend, Ashley, saying hello," Green replied, explaining that the clip was filmed more than a month ago. "The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch -- knowing that it would create problems for Tina and for myself, having three kids -- it kind of sucks."

"It was just disappointing, but I don't want to bash Courtney," he added. "I think she's a nice person. I just think she's making some bad choices."

Stodden, on her end, says she was "stunned" by Green's comments about her. "He looks a bit unhinged," she says, adding, "The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself." ET has reached out to Stodden's reps for comment.

Green and Megan Fox confirmed their split in May, after nearly 10 years of marriage. The pair shares sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The actress, meanwhile, has been dating Machine Gun Kelly.

